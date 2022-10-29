Random Acts of Romance is a feature comedy about intense characters in extreme relationship situations — and the crazy and obsessive behaviors that spring from this thing called love. The story is paced like an emotional roller coaster, punctuated by moments of uncomfortably illuminating hilarity as characters confront situations we all identify with.
|Amanda Tapping
|Diane
|Katharine Isabelle
|Bud
|Lisa Chandler
|Sarah
|Laura Bertram
|Holly
|Sonja Bennett
|Lynn
|Zak Santiago
|Matt
