Rapid Response Corps

A team of three broke but energetic young men of enterprise, early thirties, have set-up a partnership-a private company-with the purpose of finding their way to the world of prosperity. The team has its Boss, Vasko; its driver (and, incidentally, its ladies' man) Gecata; and its IT expert, Boreto. The company's only assets are a minivan and the boys' ingenuity and brains. But you can still rely on them for anything! They will save your hapless cat from the dangerous heights of a tree or investigate a convoluted espionage affair - all for a small fee, of course