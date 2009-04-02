2009

Rápidos y Furiosos 4

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 2009

Studio

Dentsu

When a crime brings them back to L.A., fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto reignites his feud with agent Brian O'Conner. But as they are forced to confront a shared enemy, Dom and Brian must give in to an uncertain new trust if they hope to outmaneuver him. And the two men will find the best way to get revenge: push the limits of what's possible behind the wheel.

Cast

Paul WalkerBrian O'Conner
Michelle RodriguezLetty Ortiz
Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto
John OrtizRamon Campos
Laz AlonsoFenix Calderon
Gal GadotGisele Yashar

