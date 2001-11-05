2001

Raptor

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2001

Studio

New Concorde

When a series of unexplained vicious animal attacks strikes his community, Sheriff Jim Tanner and his assistant Barbara trace them back to a Dr. Hyde, a former military researcher whose government funding for a dinosaur cloning project was cut. When the Pentagon discovers Hyde obtained foreign backing to continue his experiments, they send in a strike team to save Tanner and Barbara and stop Hyde.

Cast

Corbin BernsenDr. Hyde
Melissa BrasselleBarbara Phillips
Tim AbellCapt. Connelly
Harrison PageDeputy Ben Glover
Bill Langlois MonroeCapt. York
Lorissa McComasLola Tanner

