When a series of unexplained vicious animal attacks strikes his community, Sheriff Jim Tanner and his assistant Barbara trace them back to a Dr. Hyde, a former military researcher whose government funding for a dinosaur cloning project was cut. When the Pentagon discovers Hyde obtained foreign backing to continue his experiments, they send in a strike team to save Tanner and Barbara and stop Hyde.
|Corbin Bernsen
|Dr. Hyde
|Melissa Brasselle
|Barbara Phillips
|Tim Abell
|Capt. Connelly
|Harrison Page
|Deputy Ben Glover
|Bill Langlois Monroe
|Capt. York
|Lorissa McComas
|Lola Tanner
