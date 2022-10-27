Not Available

Raptor Ranch

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nu Imagination

They’re not just raising cattle in Texas. They’re raising 70 million years of prehistoric terror. Move over Jurassic Park; here’s come Raptor Ranch! Yee-Haw! A modern day Texas community is overrun by vicious prehistoric velociraptors that obviously did not get the memo about being extinct. A group of lost college students and a local Native American girl try to survive the raptor onslaught at Fossil Ridge. A special CSI and FBI team is dispatched to investigate the killings and are blown away at what they find!

Cast

Donny BoazLucas Young
Marcus M. MauldinLittle Willie
Al BurkeSheriff Morgan
Tooraj BanAgent Niro
Lorenzo LamasSpecial Agent Logan

