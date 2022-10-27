Not Available

They’re not just raising cattle in Texas. They’re raising 70 million years of prehistoric terror. Move over Jurassic Park; here’s come Raptor Ranch! Yee-Haw! A modern day Texas community is overrun by vicious prehistoric velociraptors that obviously did not get the memo about being extinct. A group of lost college students and a local Native American girl try to survive the raptor onslaught at Fossil Ridge. A special CSI and FBI team is dispatched to investigate the killings and are blown away at what they find!