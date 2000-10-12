2000

Ratcatcher

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 2000

Studio

Holy Cow Films

Set in Glasgow during the mid 70s, Ratcatcher is seen through the eyes of twelve-year-old James Gillespie (William Eadie), a young boy haunted by a secret. Feeling increasingly distant from his family, his only escape comes with the discovery of a new housing development on the outskirts of town where he has the freedom to lose himself in his own world.

Cast

Tommy FlanaganDa
Julian BonfiglioMa
Mandy MatthewsMa
Michelle StewartEllen
Lynne Ramsay Jr.Anne Marie
Leanne MullenMargaret Anne

View Full Cast >

Images