Set in Glasgow during the mid 70s, Ratcatcher is seen through the eyes of twelve-year-old James Gillespie (William Eadie), a young boy haunted by a secret. Feeling increasingly distant from his family, his only escape comes with the discovery of a new housing development on the outskirts of town where he has the freedom to lose himself in his own world.
|Tommy Flanagan
|Da
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Ma
|Mandy Matthews
|Ma
|Michelle Stewart
|Ellen
|Lynne Ramsay Jr.
|Anne Marie
|Leanne Mullen
|Margaret Anne
