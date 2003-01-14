2003

Rats

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2003

Studio

Nu Image

The Brookedale Psychiatric Hospital is a crumbling institution which barely has enough money to remain open. Formerly a prison, it sits atop a warren of tunnels and sewage system viaducts. But Brookdale has a secret - a secret known by only one person. There's something living in the tunnels - something that's developed a taste for human blood...

Cast

Bailey ChaseJohnny Falls
Michael ZelnikerErnst
Sean CullenLenny
Michael HagertyMichael
Tarri MarkelNaomi
Ron PerlmanDr. William Winslow

View Full Cast >

Images