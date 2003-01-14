The Brookedale Psychiatric Hospital is a crumbling institution which barely has enough money to remain open. Formerly a prison, it sits atop a warren of tunnels and sewage system viaducts. But Brookdale has a secret - a secret known by only one person. There's something living in the tunnels - something that's developed a taste for human blood...
|Bailey Chase
|Johnny Falls
|Michael Zelniker
|Ernst
|Sean Cullen
|Lenny
|Michael Hagerty
|Michael
|Tarri Markel
|Naomi
|Ron Perlman
|Dr. William Winslow
