Rattlesnake Road Trip

Rattlesnakes are unique to the Americas, with at least 32 recognized species living in a multitude of habitats. Though they are icons of the Southwest, rattlers are often persecuted as venomous villains. A handful of states still hold annual roundups to collect and kill as many snakes as possible. But the serpents do have an ally: rattlesnake rescuer Jules Sylvester, who has made it his mission to save as many as he can. Join him on a road trip through the Wild West as he busts myths and rescues a few rattlers along the way.