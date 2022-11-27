Not Available

Rattlesnake Road Trip

    Rattlesnakes are unique to the Americas, with at least 32 recognized species living in a multitude of habitats. Though they are icons of the Southwest, rattlers are often persecuted as venomous villains. A handful of states still hold annual roundups to collect and kill as many snakes as possible. But the serpents do have an ally: rattlesnake rescuer Jules Sylvester, who has made it his mission to save as many as he can. Join him on a road trip through the Wild West as he busts myths and rescues a few rattlers along the way.

