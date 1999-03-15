Upon receiving reports of missing persons at Fort Spencer, a remote Army outpost on the Western frontier, Capt. John Boyd investigates. After arriving at his new post, Boyd and his regiment aid a wounded frontiersman who recounts a horrifying tale of a wagon train murdered by its supposed guide -- a vicious U.S. Army colonel gone rogue. Fearing the worst, the regiment heads out into the wilderness to verify the gruesome claims
|Guy Pearce
|Captain John Boyd
|Robert Carlyle
|Colonel Ives / F.W. Colqhoun
|David Arquette
|Private Cleaves
|Jeremy Davies
|Private Toffler
|Neal McDonough
|Private Reich
|Stephen Spinella
|Knox
