1999

Ravenous

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

March 15th, 1999

Studio

ETIC Films

Upon receiving reports of missing persons at Fort Spencer, a remote Army outpost on the Western frontier, Capt. John Boyd investigates. After arriving at his new post, Boyd and his regiment aid a wounded frontiersman who recounts a horrifying tale of a wagon train murdered by its supposed guide -- a vicious U.S. Army colonel gone rogue. Fearing the worst, the regiment heads out into the wilderness to verify the gruesome claims

Cast

Guy PearceCaptain John Boyd
Robert CarlyleColonel Ives / F.W. Colqhoun
David ArquettePrivate Cleaves
Jeremy DaviesPrivate Toffler
Neal McDonoughPrivate Reich
Stephen SpinellaKnox

