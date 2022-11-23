Not Available

Lucas Entertainment is sending you a first class gift that’s “Raw From Russia,” and it’s the studio’s newest exclusive model Stas Landon! This sexier-than-hell beefcake stars in two cum-dripping scenes: first he bottoms for his Russian mentor Michael Lucas and later returns to share his hard uncut cock with the hungry ass of Logan Rogue. Additionally, Jesse Vos takes nine inches of uncut raw Russian meat from Alex Kof. And Lorin Knight gets his fuck hole tag-teamed by Alexander Volkov and Leo Alexander. You’ll want to make sure you’re home to sign for this delivery that’s “Raw From Russia”!