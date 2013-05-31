2013

Real Gangsters

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Real Gangsters tells the story of the Lo Giacamo family, one of the most successful crime syndicates in New York City. Run by cousins Vincent Lo Giacamo and Jack Lo Giacamo, Real Gangsters shows how these two men maintain control of their dangerous extended family and volatile business ventures by very different means.

Cast

Robert LoggiaGaitanno 'Tanno'
John SavageTed Roberts
Steven BauerBig Nick Salens
Margot KidderStella Kelly
Nick MancusoVincent 'Jimmie' Lo Giacamo
Michael ParéFrank D'Cecco 'Frankie'

