Real Gangsters tells the story of the Lo Giacamo family, one of the most successful crime syndicates in New York City. Run by cousins Vincent Lo Giacamo and Jack Lo Giacamo, Real Gangsters shows how these two men maintain control of their dangerous extended family and volatile business ventures by very different means.
|Robert Loggia
|Gaitanno 'Tanno'
|John Savage
|Ted Roberts
|Steven Bauer
|Big Nick Salens
|Margot Kidder
|Stella Kelly
|Nick Mancuso
|Vincent 'Jimmie' Lo Giacamo
|Michael Paré
|Frank D'Cecco 'Frankie'
