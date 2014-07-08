Marco Valois wants to direct a serious movie inspired by the life of a soldier living with post-traumatic stress disorder. He soon realizes that the young soldier home from Afghanistan won't open up that easily. Marco, willing to do just about anything to get his story, follows Éric Lebel to his hometown.
|Mathieu Quesnel
|Éric Lebel
|Julie LeBreton
|Rachel Duguay
|Guylaine Tremblay
|Line Lebel
|Normand D'Amour
|Jacques Lebel
|Charles-Alexandre Dubé
|Antoine Lavassani
|Marie-Ève Milot
|Sara
