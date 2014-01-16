2014

Reasonable Doubt

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 2014

Studio

Paradox Entertainment

When up-and-coming District Attorney Mitch Brockden commits a fatal hit-and-run, he feels compelled to throw the case against the accused criminal who was found with the body and blamed for the crime. Following the trial, Mitch's worst fears come true when he realizes that he acquitted a guilty man, and he soon finds himself on the hunt for the killer before more victims pile up.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonClinton Davis
Dominic CooperMitch Brockden
Erin KarplukRachel Brockden
Gloria ReubenDetective Blake Kanon
Ryan RobbinsJimmy Logan
Philippe BrenninkmeyerDA Jones

