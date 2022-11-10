1955

Rebel Without a Cause

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 1955

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

After moving to a new town, troublemaking teen Jim Stark is supposed to have a clean slate, although being the new kid in town brings its own problems. While searching for some stability, Stark forms a bond with a disturbed classmate, Plato, and falls for local girl Judy. However, Judy is the girlfriend of neighborhood tough, Buzz. When Buzz violently confronts Jim and challenges him to a drag race, the new kid's real troubles begin.

Cast

Natalie WoodJudy
Sal MineoJohn "Plato" Crawford
Ann DoranMrs. Carol Stark
Jim BackusFrank Stark
Corey AllenBuzz Gunderson
William HopperJudy's Father

View Full Cast >

Images