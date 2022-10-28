Not Available

Reckless Kelly

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Serious Entertainment

A satirical take on a modern day Ned Kelly who is forced to Hollywood in order to make enough money to save his family's land. As it goes against his belief, he cannot simply rob banks for his own benefit (all money goes to the poor). Ned is forced to find another way to come up with the $1 million required to save his family island.

Cast

Melora HardinRobin Banks
Alexei SayleMajor Wib
Hugo WeavingSir John
John PinetteSam Delance
Bob MazaDan Kelly
Martin FerreroErnie the Fan

