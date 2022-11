Not Available

2008 RED BULL RAMPAGE THE EVOLUTION “When the Rampage ended in 2004 it left a big hole in the Freeride scene.” This quote from Darren Berrecloth could not be more true, until now! Red Bull Rampage is back after a 4 year hiatus and it’s bigger and badder than ever. Top pros from slopestyle, big mountain and racing have converged in Virgin, Utah to decide the winner of the most anticipated mountain bike event of the year.