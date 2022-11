Not Available

Watch as some of the best mountain bike riders -- including John Waddell, Cedric Garcia, Thomas Vanderham, Nathan Rennie and more -- are humbled by some of the most difficult terrain they've ever encountered. It's an in-your-face, steep, nonstop run that combines natural, unforgiving, rocky terrain in the Snowy Mountains region of Australia with manmade stunts including a 43-foot, step-down gap, wall ride, 27-foot drop, table grinds and more!