Red Bull Romaniacs 2007

Thanks to his adventurous style, Martin Freinademetz, the former multiple World & European snowboard Champ and the organizer of the “Red Bull Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye", explored the Carpathians Mountain areas on his own enduro bike for many years, before coming up with this solid and unique hardcore competition in 2004. He had the off road experience and skills, knew the geographical areas better than anyone, so could present an unforgettable Enduro Rallye experience. Amazing mountain climbs and downhills, fantastic single trails, add in navigation…and thanks to the numerous exploring and tour guide experiences, Martin figured out that adding a time-attack to those tracks would leave him an ideal World Class motorbike Enduro Rallye on tracks never used before