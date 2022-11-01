Red Bull Romaniacs 5

Not Available

The worlds toughest hard enduro rally. Hundreds of the finest extreme motocross riders stand on guard in front of the Carpathian Mountains of Romania, ready to do battle with more than 600 kilometers of the most treacherous, grueling, unforgiving terrain on Earth. Armed with only their motorcycles and the hearts of warriors, these brave souls will march over the steepest hills, the thickest forests, and the deepest valleys to prove that they can conquer the Red Bull Romaniacs the world's toughest four day enduro rally in the world. 5 tough days to victory! Red Bull Romaniacs the 5th Edition has it all! After an insane prologue through the city streets of Sibiu, the riders quickly realize that this race isn't about winning, it's about survival. Over the course of four