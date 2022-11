Not Available

David, Denny and Donald all play in a band called "Creaturistic", who get a gig at a pool party. However, a giant explosion occurs just a mile away from the party and David, Denny, and Donald feel it is their responsibility to stop this madness in order to obtain popularity. However, they encounter something much more dangerous than they expected. The film is supposedly in the vein of The Goonies, Scott Pilgrim, Superbad and Alien.