Not Available

Red Ensign

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gainsborough Pictures

The Red Ensign (Strike!) is a British drama directed by Michael Powell. David Barr is the manager and chief designer of a British shipyard in decline. The shipyard is in financial trouble but Barr has a design for a new ship that will save them all. Can he get the ship built in spite of the opposition from his own bankers as well as the rival shipbuilders and their infiltrated militants.

Cast

Carol GoodnerJune MacKinnon
Frank VosperLord Dean
Alfred DraytonManning
Percy ParsonsCasey
Fewlass LlewellynSir Gregory
Henry OscarRaglan

View Full Cast >

Images