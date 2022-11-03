The Red Ensign (Strike!) is a British drama directed by Michael Powell. David Barr is the manager and chief designer of a British shipyard in decline. The shipyard is in financial trouble but Barr has a design for a new ship that will save them all. Can he get the ship built in spite of the opposition from his own bankers as well as the rival shipbuilders and their infiltrated militants.
|Carol Goodner
|June MacKinnon
|Frank Vosper
|Lord Dean
|Alfred Drayton
|Manning
|Percy Parsons
|Casey
|Fewlass Llewellyn
|Sir Gregory
|Henry Oscar
|Raglan
View Full Cast >