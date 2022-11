Not Available

Red Riding Hood is on her way from the city to the country and to her grandmother's house, and along the way she meets the Big Bad Wolf. Her grandmother is Granny, and she is bringing Tweety Bird to Granny as a gift, which attracts Sylvester's attention. Sylvester and the Big Bad Wolf join forces; he wants to eat Tweety; Big Bad wants to eat Red. But Granny is a match for them both!