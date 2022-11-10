Red Rock West

When a promised job for Texan Michael fails to materialise in Wyoming, Mike is mistaken by Wayne to be the hitman he hired to kill his unfaithful wife, Suzanne. Mike takes full advantage of the situation, collects the money and runs. During his getaway, things go wrong, and soon get worse when he runs into the real hitman, Lyle.
|Nicolas Cage
|Michael Williams
|Dennis Hopper
|Lyle from Dallas
|Lara Flynn Boyle
|Suzanne Brown
|J. T. Walsh
|Wayne Brown
|Timothy Carhart
|Deputy Matt Greytack
|Dan Shor
|Deputy Russ Bowman
