1956

Red Sundown

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 29th, 1956

Studio

Universal International Pictures

When his life is saved in a shootout by a fellow gunman whose life he in turn had saved, Alex Longmire promises to give up his way of life. Riding into town he finds the only job available is deputy to sheriff Jade Murphy, an honest man caught between small farmers and a local cattle baron. And he has a pretty daughter. So Longmire decides to stay and see if he can use his expertise with firearms for good.

Cast

Martha HyerCaroline Murphy
Dean JaggerSheriff Jade Murphy
Robert MiddletonRufus Henshaw
Grant WilliamsChet Swann
Lita BaronMaria
James MillicanBud Purvis

