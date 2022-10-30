Red Sundown

When his life is saved in a shootout by a fellow gunman whose life he in turn had saved, Alex Longmire promises to give up his way of life. Riding into town he finds the only job available is deputy to sheriff Jade Murphy, an honest man caught between small farmers and a local cattle baron. And he has a pretty daughter. So Longmire decides to stay and see if he can use his expertise with firearms for good.
|Martha Hyer
|Caroline Murphy
|Dean Jagger
|Sheriff Jade Murphy
|Robert Middleton
|Rufus Henshaw
|Grant Williams
|Chet Swann
|Lita Baron
|Maria
|James Millican
|Bud Purvis
