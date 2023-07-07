Red, White & Royal Blue

After an altercation between Alex, the president's son, and Britain's Prince Henry at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, their long-running feud now threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
|Ellie Bamber
|Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor
|Aneesh Sheth
|Polo Morín
|Akshaye Khanna
|Uma Thurman
|Ellen Claremont
|Sharon D. Clarke
View Full Cast >