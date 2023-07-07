Not Available

Red, White & Royal Blue

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amazon Studios

After an altercation between Alex, the president's son, and Britain's Prince Henry at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, their long-running feud now threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Cast

Ellie BamberBeatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor
Aneesh Sheth
Polo Morín
Akshaye Khanna
Uma ThurmanEllen Claremont
Sharon D. Clarke

View Full Cast >

Images