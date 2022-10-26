Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical

This film tells the tale of the Harper Affair, in which young Jimmy Harper finds his life of promise turn into a life of debauchery and murder thanks to the new drug menace marijuana. Along the way he receives help from his girlfriend Mary and Jesus himself, but always finds himself in the arms of the Reefer Man and the rest of the denizens of the Reefer Den.
|Christian Campbell
|Jimmy Harper
|Neve Campbell
|Miss Poppy
|Alan Cumming
|Lecturer / Goat-Man / FDR
|Ana Gasteyer
|Mae Coleman
|John Kassir
|Ralph Wiley / Uncle Sam
|Amy Spanger
|Sally DeBains / Statue of Liberty
View Full Cast >