Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical

Dead Old Man Productions

This film tells the tale of the Harper Affair, in which young Jimmy Harper finds his life of promise turn into a life of debauchery and murder thanks to the new drug menace marijuana. Along the way he receives help from his girlfriend Mary and Jesus himself, but always finds himself in the arms of the Reefer Man and the rest of the denizens of the Reefer Den.

Christian CampbellJimmy Harper
Neve CampbellMiss Poppy
Alan CummingLecturer / Goat-Man / FDR
Ana GasteyerMae Coleman
John KassirRalph Wiley / Uncle Sam
Amy SpangerSally DeBains / Statue of Liberty

