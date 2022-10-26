Not Available

Reflections

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Europol Agent Tom Brindle is called to Barcelona, Spain, to track down the notorious serial killer known as Pygmalion. A set of fingerprints lead to a young, volatile soldier, Marco Soler. Agent Brindle arrests Marco and intensely interrogates him, convinced that he has his man. Marco has an airtight alibi though and further investigation of the suspect leads Agent Brindle to a shocking discovery.

Cast

Timothy HuttonTom
Dominik García-LoridoKate
Miguel Ángel SilvestreMarco
Fernando Guillén CuervoÁlvarez

