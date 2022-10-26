Reflections

Europol Agent Tom Brindle is called to Barcelona, Spain, to track down the notorious serial killer known as Pygmalion. A set of fingerprints lead to a young, volatile soldier, Marco Soler. Agent Brindle arrests Marco and intensely interrogates him, convinced that he has his man. Marco has an airtight alibi though and further investigation of the suspect leads Agent Brindle to a shocking discovery.
|Timothy Hutton
|Tom
|Dominik García-Lorido
|Kate
|Miguel Ángel Silvestre
|Marco
|Fernando Guillén Cuervo
|Álvarez
