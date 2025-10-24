2025

Regretting You

  • Drama

Director

Josh Boone

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 24th, 2025

Studio

Constantin Film

Based on the bestselling book, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, in theatres this October.

Cast

Allison WilliamsMorgan Grant
Mckenna GraceClara Grant
Dave FrancoJonah Sullivan
Mason ThamesMiller Adams
Willa FitzgeraldJenny Davidson
Scott EastwoodChris Grant

