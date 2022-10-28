Not Available

Mankind's problems are tempting the moon to move away from the planet Earth, but Kaguya, a superhuman spiritualist, is attempting not to let it go off too far. She comes down to Earth from her home in outer space to help solve the relationship problems of people. Her first assignment involves foiling a perfect murder and a bit of gender-bending as she tries to help Tanaka revive the life of his dream lover and get revenge on the killer, which was her ex-girlfriend. The second assignment involves pulling a sexually frustrated teenager's spirit out of a video game after the stress of being dumped forced it outside the body.