2002

Reign of Fire

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2002

Studio

The Zanuck Company

In post-apocalyptic England, an American volunteer and a British survivor team up to fight off a brood of fire-breathing dragons seeking to return to global dominance after centuries of rest underground. The Brit -- leading a clan of survivors to hunt down the King of the Dragons -- has much at stake: His mother was killed by a dragon, but his love is still alive.

Cast

Matthew McConaugheyDenton Van Zan
Izabella ScorupcoAlex Jensen
Gerard ButlerCreedy
Alexander SiddigAjay
Scott MoutterJared Wilke
David KennedyEddie Stax

Images