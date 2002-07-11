Reign of Fire

In post-apocalyptic England, an American volunteer and a British survivor team up to fight off a brood of fire-breathing dragons seeking to return to global dominance after centuries of rest underground. The Brit -- leading a clan of survivors to hunt down the King of the Dragons -- has much at stake: His mother was killed by a dragon, but his love is still alive.
|Matthew McConaughey
|Denton Van Zan
|Izabella Scorupco
|Alex Jensen
|Gerard Butler
|Creedy
|Alexander Siddig
|Ajay
|Scott Moutter
|Jared Wilke
|David Kennedy
|Eddie Stax
View Full Cast >