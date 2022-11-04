Reign of the Dog

Not Available

An animated, allegorical retelling of the history of the conquest of the Americas. I began the film in 1985 as a sequential panel drawing of a map of Central America metamorphosing into chaos. It was titled "Patterns of Intervention" and captioned with a list of US incursions into Central America. I wanted to portray the repetitive nature of US interventionism from its roots. Research led me back in time and my idea expanded into an attempt to subvert and transform the images traditionally used to represent American history.