Reine & Mimmi i fjällen!

Mimmi starts to get enough, Reine just work all the time and watching TV. At last Reine has to choose, either they go to vacation together or Mimmi goes alone and if she does she can't promise that she will come back. Reine chooses the first alternative and books a vacation trip up to the mountains, many of their friends also booked the same vacation place.
|Bertram Heribertson
|Reine Gustavsson
|Ing-Marie Carlsson
|Mimmi Gustavsson
|Sanna Ekman
|Katarina 'Katta' Nilsson
|Sanna Bråding
|Tanja Bengtsdotter
|Mi Ridell
|Siri Norlander
|Per Graffman
|Bängt Norlander
