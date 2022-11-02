Not Available

Reine & Mimmi i fjällen!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TV4

Mimmi starts to get enough, Reine just work all the time and watching TV. At last Reine has to choose, either they go to vacation together or Mimmi goes alone and if she does she can't promise that she will come back. Reine chooses the first alternative and books a vacation trip up to the mountains, many of their friends also booked the same vacation place.

Cast

Bertram HeribertsonReine Gustavsson
Ing-Marie CarlssonMimmi Gustavsson
Sanna EkmanKatarina 'Katta' Nilsson
Sanna BrådingTanja Bengtsdotter
Mi RidellSiri Norlander
Per GraffmanBängt Norlander

