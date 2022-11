Not Available

Réjane is a cleaning-woman in one of the tower-building in Val Fourré, a suburb near Paris. Following her, listening to her and watching her in action we learn what it means to be a woman of 45 and hanging by a thread. Balancing delicately between her crazy but charming personality, the barriers of poverty and unemployment, Rejane, a bit lost, smiles and moves away dancing "There is no problem !" We are sad at heart to be so close and so far from her.