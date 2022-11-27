Release from Heaven

In a war torn country, a female teacher and comic writer lives with her students in a boarding school. To calm horrified children who have no hope in our terrifying world, she keeps telling them a story every night. Stories about her childhood imaginary hero who has become a part of her life. But one night the school is attacked and destroyed so she has to accompany two of her students to find their parents. They start a journey during which she finds some signs of her imaginary hero in real world. Up until that time she thought that man who had become her hero was just a part of her stories but now with these signs, she knows that he's real. She is determined to find him but she has big problem, she knows nothing about him.
View Full Cast >