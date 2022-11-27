Release from Heaven

Not Available

In a war torn country, a female teacher and comic writer lives with her students in a boarding school. To calm horrified children who have no hope in our terrifying world, she keeps telling them a story every night. Stories about her childhood imaginary hero who has become a part of her life. But one night the school is attacked and destroyed so she has to accompany two of her students to find their parents. They start a journey during which she finds some signs of her imaginary hero in real world. Up until that time she thought that man who had become her hero was just a part of her stories but now with these signs, she knows that he's real. She is determined to find him but she has big problem, she knows nothing about him.