Release the Prisoners to Spring

Small and short Frida lives with her long, tall friend in a house in the countryside. Frida rejects the idea that people who has commited crimes should be locked up. One day their own house is burgled by Harald. He is sentenced to prison. Acting in accordance with her philosophy, Frida decides to use all means possible to make it possible for Harald to escape.
|Lena Nyman
|Frida
|Tage Danielsson
|Frida's friend
|Georg Årlin
|Judge
|Margaretha Krook
|Judge's daughter
|Ernst-Hugo Järegård
|Harald
|Jan Malmsjö
|'Professorn'
