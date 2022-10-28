Not Available

Release the Prisoners to Spring

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Small and short Frida lives with her long, tall friend in a house in the countryside. Frida rejects the idea that people who has commited crimes should be locked up. One day their own house is burgled by Harald. He is sentenced to prison. Acting in accordance with her philosophy, Frida decides to use all means possible to make it possible for Harald to escape.

Cast

Lena NymanFrida
Tage DanielssonFrida's friend
Georg ÅrlinJudge
Margaretha KrookJudge's daughter
Ernst-Hugo JäregårdHarald
Jan Malmsjö'Professorn'

