Remake, Remix, Rip-Off: About Copy Culture & Turkish Pop Cinema

Turkey in the 1960s and 1970s was one of the biggest producers of film in the world. In order to keep up with the demand, screenwriters and directors were copying scripts and remaking movies from all over the world. This documentary visits the fastest working directors, the most practical cameramen and the most hardheaded actors to have a closer look into the country's tumultuous history of movie making.
|Cüneyt Arkın
|Himself
|Yilmaz Atadeniz
|Himself
|Çetin İnanç
|Himself
|Canan Perver
|Herself
|Kunt Tulgar
|Himself
|Memduh Ün
|Himself
