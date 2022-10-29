Not Available

Remake, Remix, Rip-Off: About Copy Culture & Turkish Pop Cinema

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UFA Fiction

Turkey in the 1960s and 1970s was one of the biggest producers of film in the world. In order to keep up with the demand, screenwriters and directors were copying scripts and remaking movies from all over the world. This documentary visits the fastest working directors, the most practical cameramen and the most hardheaded actors to have a closer look into the country's tumultuous history of movie making.

Cast

Cüneyt ArkınHimself
Yilmaz AtadenizHimself
Çetin İnançHimself
Canan PerverHerself
Kunt TulgarHimself
Memduh ÜnHimself

View Full Cast >

Images