Remedies - Rongoā

    There is a long tradition for various methods for healing – the individual, the collective, society or nature. Artists Huber and Saarikko choreographed this performance or video action during a residency in Wellington, New Zealand, much inspired by the local Maori culture, but also by the imminent threat of nature – earthquake and tsunami – against a city which is located on the very edge of a potential disaster. The participants of the collective performance are also co-authors of the work.

