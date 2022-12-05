Not Available

    Two teenagers fall in love, but they’re from two different worlds with very opposite family backgrounds. Remy is intrigued by Juliyat. She’s cool and clever thanks to an eventful and challenging life. Juliyat likes Remy because he’s full of brightness and spontaneity. But being in love in hostile surroundings is no easy task. Desperately, the teenagers try to get together in public and then secretly. Remy and Juliyat is a modern day Romeo and Juliet. A story about loyalty, betrayal and the ability to see potential in everyone. A heart-warming and youth-driven drama where love conquers all in the end.

