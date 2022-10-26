Rent a Cop

When call-girl Della gets caught in the middle of a drug bust at a hotel where she was meeting a trick, she is held hostage by a robber that busted in on the drug agents and the drug dealers. She gets rescued by vice cop Church who is accused of staging the aborted bust. Ex-ballplayer turned drug dealer Roger is in tight with corrupt vice cops and their superiors And the fireworks start popping.
|Liza Minnelli
|Della Roberts
|James Remar
|Dancer
|Richard Masur
|Roger
|Dionne Warwick
|Beth
|Bernie Casey
|Lemar
|Robby Benson
|Pitts
View Full Cast >