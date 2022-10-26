1988

Rent a Cop

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 1988

Studio

Zealcorp Productions Limited

When call-girl Della gets caught in the middle of a drug bust at a hotel where she was meeting a trick, she is held hostage by a robber that busted in on the drug agents and the drug dealers. She gets rescued by vice cop Church who is accused of staging the aborted bust. Ex-ballplayer turned drug dealer Roger is in tight with corrupt vice cops and their superiors And the fireworks start popping.

Cast

Liza MinnelliDella Roberts
James RemarDancer
Richard MasurRoger
Dionne WarwickBeth
Bernie CaseyLemar
Robby BensonPitts

View Full Cast >

Images