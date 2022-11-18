Not Available

The starting point of Replay (bis) is the idea of rupture in a time and place that are undefined. The story, which might have been a real experience or might have been a dream, is repeated in various forms. The images appear as reminiscences of the past, as well as attempts to reconstruct a narrative. These attempts make room for one final long shot: A view of Beirut today, at the time of the dusk prayer. It is as if this last image – inducing contemplation, had become my ultimate way of relating the story.