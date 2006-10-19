Michaela, an epileptic, enrolls in college to study education. She goes off her medication and soon begins hearing voices and seeing apparitions that tell her to avoid religious objects, although she is devoutly Roman Catholic. One priest scoffs at the idea that Michaela could be possessed by demons, but a younger pastor arranges an exorcism for the young woman.
|Burghart Klaußner
|Karl Klingler
|Imogen Kogge
|Marianne Klingler
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Helga Klingler
|Anna Blomeier
|Hanna Imhof
|Nicholas Reinke
|Stefan Weiser
|Walter Schmidinger
|Gerhart Landauer
