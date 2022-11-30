Requiem for a Fighter

Not Available

Lucas A former Danish Army Officer has traveled to Derry, Northern Ireland to clear up details of his estranged son's death and finds that there was another side to his son's life and the people he was partied with. These include Michael who has been fighting in unlicensed boxing matches to raise quick cash, trained by his Father who doesn't know Michael is questioning his sexuality. The fights have been building to a final fight against Brian Beru, undefeated King of the gypsy's and a wrecking machine, Michael will need Lucas help if he is to survive.