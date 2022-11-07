1978

Rescue From Gilligan's Island

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 1978

Studio

Redwood Productions

When a decaying Russian satellite crashes on the island, the Professor uses a key component for a barometer. With that device, he learns that a massive wave is going to swamp the island. In desperation, the castaways lash their huts together into one structure in order to have any chance to ride the disaster out.

Cast

Alan Hale Jr.Skipper Jonas Grumby
Jim BackusThurston Howell III
Natalie SchaferLovey Wentworth Howell
Judith BaldwinGinger Grant
Russell JohnsonProfessor Roy Hinkley, Jr.
Dawn WellsMary Ann Summers

