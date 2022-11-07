Rescue From Gilligan's Island

When a decaying Russian satellite crashes on the island, the Professor uses a key component for a barometer. With that device, he learns that a massive wave is going to swamp the island. In desperation, the castaways lash their huts together into one structure in order to have any chance to ride the disaster out.
|Alan Hale Jr.
|Skipper Jonas Grumby
|Jim Backus
|Thurston Howell III
|Natalie Schafer
|Lovey Wentworth Howell
|Judith Baldwin
|Ginger Grant
|Russell Johnson
|Professor Roy Hinkley, Jr.
|Dawn Wells
|Mary Ann Summers
