Rescue Me!

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hoods Entertainment

Masayuki's parents have gone overseas, leaving him alone in the house. To his surprise, they have hired Sayaka, a fellow student from school, to work as his maid while they are gone. Masayuki wants his life to be peaceful, but alongside Sayaka's affections he also has to fend off the attention of his kohai, his younger aunt, and his aunt's yandere lesbian admirer.

Cast

Ryōta ŌsakaMasayuki Mizutani
Kazuyuki OkitsuMatsushita
Natsumi TakamoriYuka Takamura
Marie MiyakeAnna Ozono (voice)

