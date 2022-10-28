Rescue Me!

Masayuki's parents have gone overseas, leaving him alone in the house. To his surprise, they have hired Sayaka, a fellow student from school, to work as his maid while they are gone. Masayuki wants his life to be peaceful, but alongside Sayaka's affections he also has to fend off the attention of his kohai, his younger aunt, and his aunt's yandere lesbian admirer.
|Ryōta Ōsaka
|Masayuki Mizutani
|Kazuyuki Okitsu
|Matsushita
|Natsumi Takamori
|Yuka Takamura
|Marie Miyake
|Anna Ozono (voice)
View Full Cast >