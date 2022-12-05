Not Available

Resetting Birds’ Memories tells the story of Kinaxixi Square in the centre of Luanda. The square will come to life trough the body of an actress. This square symbolises the violent past, with successive rulers placing monuments to themselves on it, glorifying their ideologies. Kia Henda reveals the relationship between pre-colonial Angola and the present-day nostalgic view of that era. The performance has a political layer, but is not a literal illustration of this history. Rather, the poetry of this work invites to reflect on the perpetual changing world. Changes that are often represented through monuments in public space.