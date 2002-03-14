2002

Resident Evil

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

March 14th, 2002

Studio

Screen Gems

When a virus leaks from a top-secret facility, turning all resident researchers into ravenous zombies and their lab animals into mutated hounds from hell, the government sends in an elite military task force to contain the outbreak. Alice and Rain are charged with leading the mission. But they only have three hours before the pathogen becomes airborne and infects the world.

Cast

Milla JovovichAlice
Michelle RodriguezRain
Eric MabiusMatt
Ryan McCluskeyMr. Grey
Oscar PearceMr. Red
Indra OvéMs. Black

