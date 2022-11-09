Resident Evil: Apocalypse

As the city is locked down under quarantine, Alice joins a small band of elite soldiers, enlisted to rescue the missing daughter of the creator of the mutating T-virus. It's a heart-pounding race against time as the group faces off against hordes of blood- thirsty zombies, stealthy Lickers, mutant canines and the most sinister foe yet.
|Milla Jovovich
|Alice
|Sienna Guillory
|Jill Valentine
|Oded Fehr
|Carlos Olivera
|Thomas Kretschmann
|Major Cain
|Sophie Vavasseur
|Angie Ashford
|Razaaq Adoti
|Sgt. Peyton Wells
