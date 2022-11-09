Not Available

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Screen Gems

As the city is locked down under quarantine, Alice joins a small band of elite soldiers, enlisted to rescue the missing daughter of the creator of the mutating T-virus. It's a heart-pounding race against time as the group faces off against hordes of blood- thirsty zombies, stealthy Lickers, mutant canines and the most sinister foe yet.

Cast

Milla JovovichAlice
Sienna GuilloryJill Valentine
Oded FehrCarlos Olivera
Thomas KretschmannMajor Cain
Sophie VavasseurAngie Ashford
Razaaq AdotiSgt. Peyton Wells

Images