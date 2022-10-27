1985

Resting Place

  • Drama

December 31st, 1985

Marian Rees Associates

A television movie set in Rockville, Georgia, in 1972. Major Kendall Laird, a Survival Assistance Officer, arrives in this sleepy little town with the body of Lieutenant Dwyte Johnson, a Vietnam war hero. It's Laird's job to help Johnson's parents bury their son. But since the dead hero was black, his parents are turned away by the white racists who maintain the town's "all-white" cemetery.

Cast

Morgan FreemanLuther Johnson
CCH PounderAda Johnson
Frances SternhagenEudora McCallister
Richard BrooksBooker T. Douglas
John LithgowMaj. Kendall Laird

