2007

Resurrecting the Champ

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 2007

Studio

Battleplan Productions

Up-and-coming sports reporter rescues a homeless man ("Champ") only to discover that he is, in fact, a boxing legend believed to have passed away. What begins as an opportunity to resurrect Champ's story and escape the shadow of his father's success becomes a personal journey as the ambitious reporter reexamines his own life and his relationship with his family.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonChamp
Josh HartnettErik Kenman Jr.
Alan AldaRalph Metz
Teri HatcherAndrea Flak
Kathryn MorrisJoyce Kernan
Dakota GoyoTeddy Kernan

