Resurrecting the Champ

Up-and-coming sports reporter rescues a homeless man ("Champ") only to discover that he is, in fact, a boxing legend believed to have passed away. What begins as an opportunity to resurrect Champ's story and escape the shadow of his father's success becomes a personal journey as the ambitious reporter reexamines his own life and his relationship with his family.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Champ
|Josh Hartnett
|Erik Kenman Jr.
|Alan Alda
|Ralph Metz
|Teri Hatcher
|Andrea Flak
|Kathryn Morris
|Joyce Kernan
|Dakota Goyo
|Teddy Kernan
View Full Cast >