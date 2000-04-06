Return to Me

It took a lot of cajoling to get Bob (Duchovny), a recently widowed architect, to go on a blind date at a quirky Irish-Italian eatery. Once there, he's smitten instantly not with his date but with the sharp-witted waitress, Grace (Driver). Everything seems to be going great until an unbelievable truth is revealed, one that could easily break both of their hearts for good.
|David Duchovny
|Bob Rueland
|Minnie Driver
|Grace Briggs
|Carroll O'Connor
|Marty O'Reilly
|Robert Loggia
|Angelo Pardipillo
|James Belushi
|Joe Dayton
|Bonnie Hunt
|Megan Dayton
