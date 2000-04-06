2000

Return to Me

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

April 6th, 2000

Studio

JLT Productions

It took a lot of cajoling to get Bob (Duchovny), a recently widowed architect, to go on a blind date at a quirky Irish-Italian eatery. Once there, he's smitten instantly not with his date but with the sharp-witted waitress, Grace (Driver). Everything seems to be going great until an unbelievable truth is revealed, one that could easily break both of their hearts for good.

Cast

David DuchovnyBob Rueland
Minnie DriverGrace Briggs
Carroll O'ConnorMarty O'Reilly
Robert LoggiaAngelo Pardipillo
James BelushiJoe Dayton
Bonnie HuntMegan Dayton

